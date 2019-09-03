Linus Oota, Lafia

The Organised Labour in Nasarawa State has kicked against the retrieval of implementation of the promotion allowances by the state government from the month of August salaries.

It was reported recently that the Nasarawa State government had prepared payroll for payment of August salaries alongside the promotion allowances implementation, however the payroll was retrieved by the state government shortly.

Addressing journalists over the unfortunate development yesterday, the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abubakar Iyan, said that following the development, Organised Labour had met with the Head of Service and the state deputy governor and expressed its dismay over the action of the government.

He said that: “At the end, the organised labour was briefed on the retrieval of the payroll. However, the deputy governor and Head of Service apologised that the promotion implementation was done in error.”

“However, in a tripartite meeting of the organised labour, the state governor showed his disappointment over the unfortunate development and solicited the understanding of the workers and citizens of the state in that regard.”

The state labour leader further disclosed that the governor has assured of his commitment to the payment of workers salaries and arrears that are outstanding against the government.

“The governor said that he will set a committee to look into the issue of implementation of the promotion and payment of arrears of the month of May, June and October 2017,” Iyan concluded.