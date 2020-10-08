Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has arrested a thirty five year-old-man, James Agwabi for selling fake military and para-milatary appointment letters to job seekers.

Agwabi is also said to be a job racketeer and was arrested at the point of distributing the fake appointment letters to his clients at Duduguru junction, Jenkwe development area of Obi local government area of Nasarawa state.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, MM Fari said in Lafia on Thursday that the operatives acted on tip-off.

Fari revealed that the suspect has confessed to be a member of a four-man syndicate with the other three members, now at large.

Those at large, he disclosed are:Ishaya Ayuba Funa from Akwanga, John Musa Bagwi Gosa, Area 11 Abuja and Muhammad Muhammad from Kubuwa Abuja respectively.

In his confession, Agwabi said the prices of the appointment letters varies, according to the Grade Levels (GL) which, N550,000 goes for Grade Level 08, N500,000 for Grade Level 07, N400,000 for Grade Level 06 and N300,000 for Grade Level 03 respectively.

The NSCDC said thirty copies of appointment letters of already defrauded clients amounting to N13.6 million naira and other thirty names listed for appointment letters were recovered from the suspect.

It said nine (9) copies of Grade Level 08, nine (9) copies of Grade Level 07, six (6) copies of Grade Level 06 and six (6) copies of Grade Level 03 were also recovered.

Fari who further said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is over, appealed to job seekers not to fall prey to fraudsters.