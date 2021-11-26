From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the Federal Government (FG) to reconsiders it’s planned removal of fuel subsidy.

This is contained in a communique jointly signed by Comrade Salihu Mohammed-Alkali and Comrade Sunday John and made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia after her November congress.

According to the communique, removal of the fuel subsidy would lead to increase in the price of petroleum and further cause hardship to the citizens.

The union also opposed the proposed transportation allowances to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy.

The Nasarawa NUJ also commended the National Assembly for recommending direct primaries in the amendment of Electoral act while calling on the President to ascend to the electoral act in the interest of Nigerians masses that are yarning for good governance.

The Council also urged Nigerians to accept the law, adding that direct primaries would ensure that popular candidates are elected into various positions.

On the issue of the security situation in the country, the union urged the government at all levels and the security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities towards protecting the lives and properties of citizens in the country.