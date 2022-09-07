From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Organized labour in Nasarawa State has threatened to embark on indefinite strike if the state government fails to resume negotiation for full implementation of the National Minimum Wage.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Yusuf Iya and his Trade Union counterpart, Comrade Mohammed Doma gave this indication at a one day seminar for Senior civil servants in Lafia the state capital.

The one day seminar which was organized by the Nasarawa State branch of Association of Senior Civil Servants in Nigeria focused on ways to improve welfare of workers , how to scale up productivity in service and tackling insecurity in the state.

Addressing the workers, the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Yusuf Iya noted that civil servants especially those on grade level seven and above had ran out of patience due to non consequential adjustment of their salaries to reflect the approved National Minimum Wage.

He stated that the organized labour would no longer guarantee industrial harmony any time soon if the state government fails to take immediate and realistic steps towards paying maximum attention to workers welfare.

Similarly, the state Chairman, Trade Union Congress Comrade Mohammed Doma called on workers in the state to brace up for strike unless the state government commences unconditional implementation of promotion of civil servants which had stagnated over the years.

Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants in Nigeria, Comrade Haruna Ewa called on the state government to desist from the practice of appointing permanent secretaries and directors based on political considerations.

In a paper presentation on Preserving the Civil Service and the Imperative of Building Nasarawa State; the Role of Labour Unions, a retired permanent secretary in the state Mr Yaurus Dagusa stressed the need for continuous adoption of new innovations to the civil service through capacity building.