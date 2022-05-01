From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The organised labour in Nasarawa State have called on Nigerians to vote in only persons with proven records to be workers friendly in 2023 general elections.

The leaders of the labour movement made the call on Sunday in Lafia in an event to commemorate the 2022 workers-day.

Comm. Yusuf Iya, Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said the theme of 2022 celebration ’Labour, Politics and Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria’ was apt considering preparation for the forthcoming election.

He said soonest, Nigerians would go to the polls to elect leaders at all levels who would provide leadership at all levels hence need to only elect credible persons that would transform the country.

He explained that the persons to be elected must be those that truly understand the challenges facing the country and have proven to have the capacity, capability as well as the intentions to turn things around for good.

He called on workers to keep their permanent voters cards (PVcs) safe to reward politicians with workers friendly plans and vote against those who do not have their interest at heart.

Iya however lauded Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State implementing over 12 years promotions of civil servants, ensuring regular payment of full salaries and pension and appointment of Permanent Secretaries from among civil servants.

He also commended the governor for approving that workers should access Agricultural loan from Central Bank of Nigeria, and implementing the 30, 000 minimum wage for workers in levels 1-6.

He however appealed that the government should hastened action to ensuring the implementation of the consequential adjustment of other level.

He also appealed that the governor should look into the issues of outstanding promotions of workers at the Local Government Areas with a view of addressing them.

On his part, Comm. Mohammed Umar-Doma, Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC) said the workers should vote for persons that would prudently manage the resources to better the welfare of citizens including workers.

He however commended Gov. Sule for demonstrating sincere commitment to workers welfare and sustained salaries and pension payment as at when due in the last three years.

The TUC Chairman appealed that the governor to look into the issues of wrong implementation of promotions for 2011-2017 and non implementation of promotions from 2018 to date.

He also said that the governor should also look into the issues of omission of the names of some civil servants during implementation of promotions and left the embargo placed on in-service training in the state.

In his remarks, the governor represented by Nicholas Aboki, Head of Civil Service congratulated workers on the occasion of the 2022 celebration.

The governor assured them that his administration would continue to do everything possible towards improving the welfare of workers and retirees.

The governor also directed the Head of Service and Civil Service Commission to commence the process of promotion of civil servants from 2018-date.