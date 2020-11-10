Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nasarawa State said it has received sixteen petitions from victims of the police brutality.

The Commission on Tuesday commenced sitting in Lafia, at the State Ministry of Justice. The eight-man panel was inaugurated by Governor Abdullahi Sule on October 20.

Sule had charged the commission to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, or extra-judicial killings.

Also, the panel was to evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on the validity of complaints, recommend compensation and other remedial measures. It was given six months to complete the tasks.

At the beginning of sitting on Tuesday, Justice Badamasi Maina, chairman of the judicial commission of inquiry, assured that the petitions would be handled expeditiously considering the time limit given to the tribunal.

Maina only took time to mention the petitions and announced that hearing would be conducted on a later date.

According to him, counsels to petitioners should cooperate with the commission while he stated that incidents of brutality occurred outside the State will not be obliged to be taken by the panel.

It will be recalled that after the inauguration of the commission of inquiry, Governor Abdullahi Sule had organised a stakeholder meeting to dialogue on the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Sule had raised the alarm that some assailants disguising as #EndSARS protesters were planning to attack the State and destroy properties.