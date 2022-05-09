From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is organizing a crusade in Nasarawa state in order to offer prayers to God on behalf of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Pastor Adeboye had on January 1st, 2022, at his church in Ogun state, requested for 1,000 prayer warriors to join him in praying for Nigeria because of the numerous security challenges facing the nation.

Daily Sun reports that the crusade tagged with the theme ‘Light UP Nasarawa’, would hold on May 13, 2022, at the Science School, Lafia.

In an interview with the RCCG Pastor in charge of Nasarawa Province 2, James Adegbite after an awareness rally in Lafia on Sunday, said they were confident that the visit of the General Overseer would bring an end to the yearnings of Nigerians.

He said, “Nigerians have been facing issues of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, outbreak of diseases and other challenges but I strongly believe that when prayers are offered to God, he would intervene in our situation and restore all that we have lost.

“Whenever you hear of insurgency, communal clashes, breakdown in the society, it is probably because some of us have not been talking to God about our situation. So, our Father in the Lord who recently clocked 80 years old, has deem it fit to take up the responsibility through prayers.

“The General Overseer has been lending his voice to issues confronting the nation but he believes that complaining alone would not proffer solutions to our problems that was why he decided to organize the Light UP crusade taking place on the 13th of this month here in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital.

“He would also be going to other states in the country in this month of May to hold crusade because Nigeria has to experience steady growth and progress.

“So, I am urging everyone in Nasarawa state and other neighbouring states to join us as we pray for our country.”