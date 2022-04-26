From Abel Leonard, Lafia

All three of the Governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa state, who are of the same ethnic group (Eggon) have agreed to accept the outcome of the forthcoming primaries and work as a team to take back power from that All Progressive Congress in the state.

State Chairman of the Party in the State, Francis Orogu made this known shortly after a critical Stakeholders meeting ti mend fences towards strengthening the party to achieve peace and unity between the aspirants at the State headquarters Jos, Road, Lafia on Monday.

Orogu noted that the party had experienced so many things in the past, adding that the party faithful are now experienced, knowledgeable on government, hence the quest for good governance.

According to the PDP State Chairman, “the last election in 2019, though the outcomes had it that the party lost, but every candidate the party presented will be solidly supported and embraced to ensure victory in 2023.”

“One of these men you are seeing here will be the governor of Nasarawa state their credentials can not be compared to the present governor of the state and I can assure you anyone of them that we present as a party will unseat Sule. Orogu Boast.

He, however, maintained that the present governor of the state only talks about foreign investors and forgetting the local investors saying it is a misplaced priority adding that all the three aspirants are capable hands who always with the local people understands their pain and knows how to better the state economy development drive.

Orogu also expressed worries over the the environment not competitive enough for any foreign investment to come into the state, stressing that the victory of the party in the 2023 election would resuscitate the state’s economic and socio-political capabilities.

Reacting to intimidation, the chairman said the party will match the APC might by might, that they are ready for the worst that all votes must be counted and protected all over the state while making reference to the recent local government elections in the state.

In an interview, Former Information Minister, Labaran Maku posited that the meeting was a milestone towards unity and salvaging the state from bad governance.

He said that the discussions on peace and unity amongst PDP aspirants and stakeholders was geared towards ensuring internal democracy and politics without bitterness.

He said himself and other aspirants have all agreed to accept the outcome of the primaries so as to ensure the success of the party in 2023.

Also Speaking Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo RTD, said the meeting and commitment by the three of them was democracy in action.

He explained that it is difficult for opponent to seat together, noting that the case of Nasarawa State is different and is healthy for their party.

David Umbugadu, a former member of the House of Representatives, who is one of the aspirants, lauded the leadership of the party in the state for the initiative and pledge to accept the outcome of the primaries in good faith.

Daily Sun reports that the meeting was climaxed with critical stakeholders of the party, former House members both state and federal, all the youths from all the zones and constituencies among others.