From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has set the ball rolling for campaigns as it has constituted its campaign council, with Walid Jibril appointed to lead the campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Daily Sun had reported that Senator Jibril had recently resigned from the Board of Trustees to allow Senator Adolphus Wabara emerge as the BoT chair amid complaints of balance of power.

Chairman of the party in the state Hon Francis Orogu told reporters at the end of the stakeholders meeting that Jibril has what it takes to lead the party to victory, and end what he referred to as the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s many years of “maladministration” in the state.

Orogu also named the former Minister of Information, Mr Labaran Maku, as the Director-General PDP campaign council in the state.

Former Minister of State Justice Barrister Musa Elayo; former chairmen of the party in the state, Alhaji Zakari Ayitogo and Chief Yunana Iliya, among others, where named into the campaign council.