From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Chairman of the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) Nasarawa chapter Hon. Francis Orogu has poured cold water on the achievements of the administration of Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule of Nasarawa State describing it as incompetent, surrounded with corrupt politicians presently syphoning state sources.

Hon. Francis Orogu disclosed this during the advocacy visit of delegates of the party seeking the candidature of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar for president, led by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi at his office in Lafia.

Orogu who insisted that the Engr. Sule has done nothing since assumption of office in 2019, explaining how underdeveloped Nasarawa State has been under his leadership 2 and a halve years.

“This government under Sule, has done nothing, and is doing nothing that is truth.

“Nothing on ground for people to even criticize because he has done nothing. Is when a man is married before you know whether is impotent or not, but if is not married how would you know that is impotent. So governor Sule has done nothing for PDP in Nasarawa State to even criticize,” he further lamented.

Reacting to the defection of some members at the state Assembly, Orogu, said the party is still the strong opposition and still have its ground in the state.

Orogu further challenged the credibility of last local government election that was conducted in the state, saying “the Governor is not a man of his words.”

Adding that Governor Sule promised free, fair and credible election of local government but what was witnessed during the election was totally mess. He stated.

