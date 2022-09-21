From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State was agog as over 2,000 supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) decamps and join the major opposition party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Receiving the decamped members at RCM Primary School kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of the state was the chairman of the PDP, Hon Francis Orogu, who said it is a thing of joy to receive such a number from the oppositions into the party.

He said with the total support of these communities, PDP will win the 2023 election in the state adding that it is now crystal clear that the people of Nasarawa State are tied with the rulling party, APC.

Orogu reinstated the party’s commitment to work with all tribes and religions in the state saying PDP is the only party that has the capacity to carry everybody along not minding their tribe or religion.

“These are their names and phone numbers it is not a joke, it is real before we accepted them we ensured that they presents their PVCs and showed commitment to work with us, they were not hired like the APC usually do but willingly gave themselves to work for the party because they have seen the light.’

He recalled that PDP did not loss 2019 election because the present governor was the peoples choice but because the party was divided, hence some votes went to APGA which Labaran Maku was the flagbearer.

“But now is a different ball game entirely, we have succeeded in uniting our party and such division will not happen again as we are ready to take back power from a government who has done nothing interms of development,” he said.

“It is no longer business as usual, it is now one man one votes, vote will count, don’t be afraid we as a party have what it takes to protect our votes and ensure that manipulation does not happen as the case of 2019.”

He further urged all the supporters to vote all the candidate of the PDP starting from the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who he said is the best candidate that would savage the country and return peace and unity amongst Nigerians and the international communities.

He further described the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Hon David Ombugadu, to be team player who understands governance with his vast experience while at the national assembly and the records of what he did for the people are on ground.

He thanked the organisers of the event and pledged to support them when ever the need arises.

On his part, the governorship candidate of the party, David Ombugadu, represented by his running mate Ohinohi, stressing the need to to vote for a party that would retore the lost glory of the state.

He said the state has been divided along ethnicity, religion and tribe ever since the present administration took power and the has further divides the unity of the state hence making indigents of the state second class citizens.

“It is time to take back out state and rebuild it so as to better the lives of our people. I can assure you that we would change the narrative of betrayal of trust, ensure development at all levels and in all the zones of the state if elected into office,” he said

He further appreciated the various communities and individuals who have decided to hold the umbrella promised to support them towards mobilising their people to vote the winning party PDP.

Speaking also, PDP House of Representatives member representing the zone, Hon Yahaya Bunu, who stated that the event has shown that the people are tied of the APC deceit and have now come back to the party that will put food on their table.

He urged the supporters who just joined the party to go extra miles in ensuring that all the PDP candidates running for the 2023 elections are voted into power which is the only way to rescue Nigeria and Nasarawa state.

“Since I was born, I have never seen a dog eating grass until this administration came on board. It shows the level of hardship and suffering meted on the people by the present administration. It is time for you to vote them out with your PVCs and ensure that you protect your votes”

Also speaking, state House of Assembly candidate representing Keana LGA, Hon Basil Osheka Agbo, who said it is time to change the batton from a political party who does not have a vision or mission for the state to a more realistic political party who started the definition of democracy in Nigeria and had kept the people safe for a long period.

“I can assure you that we will not fail you, just ensure you vote all the PDP candidates running for elections both in the state and national. The PDP is the only party that has solutions to the various problems we are facing,” he said.

Responding, representatives of both the Fulani and Tiev communities in Keana LGA Malam Yahaya And Mr Apeh Ihongu, said they were in darkness and have now seen the light. They were decieved by their both parties but have now realised that only the PDP has something to offer come 2023.

According to the Fulani leader, “as you can see, the APC had promised us everything in the past but today we are the ones suffering because we are headsmen and the most hit in this government so we want to live in peace with each other and we have seen that the only party that would give us that much needed peace is PDP.”

“My people from Keana, Doma, Obi and Awe respectively have all agreed to vote for PDP based on the last meeting we held. It is a collective decision by the Fulani community In the state. We are happy that the party had accepted us and we will work together to ensure that PDP wins the 2023 elections.”

“My people the Tiev Communities in Keana have made up their mind to join PDP because the present administration have done nothing in respect to savaging the cries of out people. Everyday our people are dieing and they would say we should not talk.”

“Today, I have led my people who were supporters of APGA in the state to the PDP because I have seen the party as been more realistic in their plans to savage Nasarawa and Nigeria from sinking. We will join force to change the APC who had betrayed the thrust of Nigerians.

Daily Sun Reports that the Fulani and Tiev communities of Nasarawa State numbering over 2000 were seen burning the APC broom and others rejecting the cock when it crows during the event.