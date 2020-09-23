Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi says the House is on a discussion with the State Governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule on how to holistically address the plight of pensioners in the State.

He Stated this while addressing members of the State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners in his office in Lafia today Wednesday.

“Just Day before yesterday, am with the Governor, and our discussion dwells extensively on pension matters and have agreed that something most be done to salvage the situation because his Excellence himself shows serious concern on the issue”.

According to the Speaker, the Governor and himself are deeply worried about the situation of pensioners in the State and have already taken serious steps on how to address the issue.

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker added that the problem of pensioners are well known to the members, hence the house has constituted a committee to also know what is happening and ways to correct the wrongs.

“The 24 members of the House of Assembly are representing the entire State and we most serve the people as I always said, we have three judgements to face. The judgment of the people, the judgment of posterity and judgment of God”.

“I assure you, by God’s grace you will see a difference”, the Speaker added.

Earlier, the Spokesperson of the State Pensioners, Abdullahi Adokwe Ladan said they were in the Speaker’s office to notify him of their challenges and to seek for his intervention.