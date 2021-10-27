From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The people with disabilities at the Lafia special school in Nasarawa state has protested over alleged unfavourable and one-sided policies against their younger ones by the management of the school.

Speaking to Daily Sun correspondents in lafia on Wednesday is the leader of the group, Mr. Timjul Solomon during the protest along shandam road, main entrance to the Government house explaining that they resorted to demonstrate to express their grievances after efforts to reach higher authorities proved abortive.

Mr. Solomon made a case for boarding facilities, non adequate utilization of the school’s computers which he accused the management of depriving students from using and sufficient teaching staff as well as employment opportunities for their members among others.

In a swift Response, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe while addressing the protesting members of the Nigeria Association of the Blind said it was pathetic to see members of the state chapter of Nigeria Association of the Blind protesting noting that the state government is making frantic efforts towards fixing leaked roofs and repositioning the Lafia Special School to compete comfortably with its counterparts elsewhere in the country.

On their request that adults be also allowed to tap from the benefits of the school, the deputy governor reiterated that the school was originally meant for children, stressing the need for the physically challenged to make the case appropriately.

He sued for patience among them, assuring that government will see to their complaints and investigate all allegations leveled against Head of the school, Babel Jaja who the blind protesters are demanding her sack.

