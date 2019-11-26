Linus Oota, Lafia

Hundreds of physically challenged persons in Nasarawa State yesterday staged a protested at the Government House, Lafia over their non-inclusion in both the public and civil service activities of the state by the Governor Abdullahi Sule led administration.

The protest by the disabled persons against the governor came on the heels of his recent appointment of a lady who was said not to be a physically challenged person as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on disabilities which did not go down well with the disabled community in the state.

The physically challenged protesters were received in the Government House on behalf of Governor Sule by his Director of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai.

Speaking during the protest, leader of the physically challenged protesters, Zakka Abubakar, accused the government of Governor Sule of not including persons with special needs in the day to day activities in the state as he had promised during his electioneering campaign.

According to Abubakar, “the physically challenged were told sometimes ago to submit curriculum vitae for appointment but the scenario turned out to be a mirage. Why have we been abandoned by the same government which initially seems to be a friend of the Physically Challenged in the state.”

The leader of the protest therefore appealed to the governor to have a rethink and reconsider them in his subsequent appointments as earlier promised by him during his campaign in order to let the disabled persons have faith in his administration.

Receiving the protesters, the governor’s Director General on Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai, assured that he was going to relay their grievances to the state governor for appropriate action.