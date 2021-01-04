From Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police has reported that between January and December 2020 it arrested forty armed robbers, prosecuted thirty, convicted five, with five others still under investigation.

The Command said that within the period, it also arrested over eighteen kidnappers, rescued twenty victims, and killed four criminal suspects.

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police Bola Longe, who disclosed the figures on Monday in an operational statistics made available exclusively to Daily Sun in Lafia, said that seven of the arrested kidnappers have been charged to court, with five conviction secured and six still being investigated.

According to Commissioner Longe, forty-five cult gang members were arrested and charged to court, with 40 convicted and the rest still being investigated.

He said twenty suspects were arrested for culpable homicide, with 8 charged to court and twelve still under investigation, with none of the suspects convicted within the period.

Forty firearms were also recovered through the efforts of the Command, the commissioner said, in addition to over seventy-seven recovered ammunition and three stolen vehicles.

He said that he is optimistic that the Command would record more achievements in 2021.

The commissioner maintained that the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies in the state, is strategising on how best to secure the state.

He appealed to residents to assist the Command with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals to make Nasarawa safe for residents and visitors.