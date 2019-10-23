Linus Iota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 47 suspects comprising kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists across the state recently.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, paraded the 47 suspects on Wednesday at the state police command in Lafia, the state capital.

According to the Commissioner, a break down of the suspects showed that 38 suspects were arrested for kidnapping offences, nine for armed banditry.

Longe added that six firearms were recovered, while 24 ammunition and three motorcycles were equally recovered from the suspects.

Addressing reporters shortly after the parade, Longe said that the arrest was possible through the initiative of the IG’s Operation Puff Adder which has been up and doing in the state since its inauguration.

The CP stated further that the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects by the Command was possible through intelligence information gathering.

He pleaded with members of the public to always give credible information to the police, even as he added that the police cannot fight crime and criminalities alone without the assistance of the public.

“Information is the only cardinal way of tracking crimes and criminalities and this demands the cooperation of the public for success and peaceful living,” he said.