Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested four persons suspected to be kidnappers of the village head of Hunki, Alhaji Umaru Jibrin, in Awe Local Government Area of the state.

Three other kidnappers and armed robbers were arrested in different locations of the state with two AK-49 rifles, one locally made single barrel gun and large quantity of ammunition.

Parading the suspects at the state police command headquarters in Lafia, the state Commissoner of Police, Bola Longe, said the suspected kidnappers of the village head were arrested in Awe town with 11 SIM cards of different networks as exhibits.

The police boss further stated that another suspected kidnapper, 40-year-old Angulu, was also arrested at Umaisha town in Toto Local Government Area of the state, following a tip off, and items recovered from him were one single barrel gun and 29 rounds of live cartridges.

He said: “The police also arrested a suspected kidnapper, 20-year-old Saidu Abdullahi at Mahanga village in Awe Local Government Area of the state and exhibits recovered from him included two AK-49 rifles with Breech No: 1978MC20192 and 1976PP13724. “We also arrested two persons, Idris, 27, and Abdullahi, 23, along Toto-Abaji Road in Toto Local Government Area of the state, with 312 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one Golf 3 vehicle and a bag containing laptop and iPad.”

The village head of Hunki, Jibrin, narrated to journalists that he was able to identify one of his kidnappers at an eatery in Awe town, where one of the kidnappers was caught by residents.

He said: “I identified one of those who kidnapped me at an eatery when he came to eat from the same place I was also eating. However, when he arrived and noticed me at the eatery, he immediately attempted to disappear while his food was being served.

“It was then that I regained my memories that he was one of those that kidnapped me and quickly alerted those within the vicinity and he was caught. The kidnappers eventually released me from their den after my relations managed to raise N600,000 and paid same to them as ransom.”