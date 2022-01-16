From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state police command has said it has arrested a 43 years old man, Dan’asabe Eddo, for allegedly raping an 80 year old woman in Kundami village, Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

This was contained in a press release signed by the police public relations officer, Asp Ramhan Nasel on Sunday saying the arrest was made base on sufficient information available to the gallant officers to clamp down on the suspected rapist.

“Consequent upon a complaint lodged at Garaku Division on 14/1/2022 at about 2230hrs, that one Dan’asabe Eddo `M` of Kubasha village, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna but a resident of Kundami Village, Garaku, Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State nocturnally went into the residence of an 80 years old Woman.”

He said the man went into the woman’s resident who stays alone at same Village and forcefully had canal knowledge of her, and the Police operatives attached to Garaku Division immediately swung into action and got the suspect arrested.

“Upon interrogation, he said the suspect admitted to committing the offence and blamed it on handiworks of the Devil.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi has directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lafia for profound Investigation, he however, urged members of the public to pay special attention to the elderly and guard them against such acts.