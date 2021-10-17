From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state police command has confirmed the invasion of suspected gunmen into Mararaba community shooting sporadically between the hour of 7pm and 8 pm, kidnapping two students of the Institution.

Confirming the invasion via a telephone conversation on Sunday to reporters is the Public Relations Officer of Nasarawa State command, ASP Ramhan Nansel who said the anti-kidnapping squad has been dispatched to commence investigation.

“We have just met as I speak with you at 12.30 pm in the Anti-kidnapping office with the institution’s PRO (public relations officer), CSO (chief security officer) on the issue, Nansel stated.”

According to a source who disclosed to Daily Sun reporter said the first son of Hon. Yahaya Adams (Major), by name Zafir Yahaya Adams, was kidnapped last night with one other student.

The source added that the kidnappers had demanded the sum of N25 million after contacting the family at about 11.30 pm on Saturday night.