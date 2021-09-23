From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Commissiner of Police, Nasarawa State Police Command, CP Adesina Soyemi, has presented cheques worth N22.7 million on behalf of the IGP Group Life Assurance to the families of deceased police officers.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a press release signed by police spokesman ASP Ramhan Nansel for CP Soyemi, saying the presentation was made on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, to fifteen families of the deceased police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The gesture, he said, is an initiative of the Inspector General of Police ‘Group life Assurance’ aimed at supporting the families of deceased police officers who died in active service.

Adding that it is also aimed at boosting the morale of all police officers in the country in order to spur them to do more in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria and reclaiming public space from criminals, saying the welfare of police families is of utmost importance to the current administration of the Force.

While presenting the cheques, the commissioner appreciated the Inspector general of Police for his tireless efforts geared towards ensuring an enduring welfare package for all police personnel, urging the beneficiaries to make good use of the money in meeting the needs of the deceased’s dependants.

