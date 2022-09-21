From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa Command, have confirmed and explained the incident that led to the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kwara Community, Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness who does not want his name on print spoke to Daily Sun, saying herdsmen armed with knives and other sharp objects invaded the residence of the victim and forcibly took her to a nearby bush where she was raped.

“Three herdsmen came to the girl’s house and forcefully took her to a bush and gang-raped her till she passed out. They were carrying knives and sharp objects capable of killing a person. They stabbed and raped her to coma,” the witness said.

“It is unfortunate that she couldn’t get help from anyone while the dastardly act was going on,” the source stated.

The source said that the police have arrested two suspects in connection with the dastardly act while the third person is still at large.

Confirming and further explaining the sad situation, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa Command, DSP Nansel Ramhan, who said two herdsmen have been arrested in connection to the crime.

“What happened in Kwarra community of Wamba LGA is indeed a sad situation. The girl was at her family house on Monday night when two herdsmen who are residents of the community namely; Umar Shehu, ‘M’, 19 years, and Dare Bello, ‘M’, 18 years, went to their house and took her to a bush were she was gang-raped,” Nansel said.

“The herdsmen were armed with cutlasses and sticks, and they were able to carryout the act because the girl’s father was sick, and there was no other person to help her at that time.

“But as soon as the information got to the police, we quickly mobilized our officers to go rescue the girl and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

“When our officers got to the scene of the crime, the girl was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment and based on the available information at my disposal, two herdsmen have been arrested in connection to the crime.”

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation.

He added that the Command would ensure that the suspects would be charged to court for immediate prosecution.