From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of five Tiv family members by suspected gunmen.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a press release by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, for the commissioner of police saying the incident occurred at about 2300 hrs, information was received that, unknown gunmen while shooting sporadically, attacked a particular Compound at Gidan Sule Village along Lafia-Makurdi road.

‘Upon receipt of the information, a detachment of Police Personnel comprising of Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Vigilante and Hunters with support from the Military were immediately deployed to the area where the attackers were repelled,’ he said.

According to him, four corpses were recovered at the scene, while three injured victims were rescued and rushed to Odumu Hospital for Medical attention, while one person later died while receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State, CP Bola Longe, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police has deployed additional Police Personnel led by Area Commander Awe, ACP Dankwano D Wilson to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

‘The Commissioner of Police hereby condoles with the families of the deceased while assuring them that the Police Command is doing everything humanly possible to arrest and bring to book the perpetrators of the act,’ he said.

He further assured the people of Nasarawa State of the police’s commitment to the fight against crime and every form of criminality in the state calling on members of the public to give the Police any useful information that would assist the investigation and curtail crime in the state.

In a swift reaction contradicting the police report, a stakeholder in the community Chief, Hon Audu Gber, who spoke to Daily Sun Correspondent via a telephone conversation said that the incident happened on Wednesday and it was the Fulani herdsmen that attacked the family alleging that it is not the first time such incident had happened.

‘It is an incident that took the lives of five family members and it is said that some cows were killed around Makurdi area but the Fulani herders headed by one Usman sour name withheld masterminded the attack as a revenge for the cows killed leading to the dastardly killings of the five family members in the community.’

He also said their lives are no longer safe, alleging that the herders have taking over all their farmlands and they are now living in fear, he added.

It was reported that on Wednesday, July 21, five families of Tiv natives of Nasarawa State were slaughtered by suspected herdsmen in a compound at Gidan Sule village, Lafia, Makurdi Road, Keana Local Government Area of the state.

Names of the dead family members include, Iorlumun Atuur, Nyier Atuur, Joy Atuur, Sunday Atuur, Ngodoo Atuur.

