By Leo Nzwanke/ Lafia

In other to maintain law and order during the Sallah celebration, the Nasarawa Command of the Nigeria Police Force say it has deployed 4,500 Police Personnel to strategic places to cover major towns, such as Eid praying grounds, junctions, recreational centres and other public places during the Eid celebrations.

The Police also said that rigorous patrol will be sustained on highways for the safety of travellers and to ensure the safety of life’s and properties of residents in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the police public Relations officer, (PPRO) ASP. Ramham Nansel for the commissioner of police Bola Longe and made available to journalist, Tuesday adding that undercover operatives have also been deployed to nook and crannies of the State for surveillance and information gathering.

Consequently, he said the State Police Command is committed to providing an enabling environment for a hitch-free celebration, while appealing the good people of the State to live in peace with one another irrespective of their ethnic or religious affiliation and report any likely breach of peace in their area to the Police for prompt action.

The Police boss therefore congratulates Muslim Ummah in the State for the successful completion of this year`s Ramadan fast and wishes all faithful a blissful Eid-il fitr celebration.

He therefore call on the good people of the State to use the period of the celebration for sober reflection and to offer prayers for the peace and stability of the State and the nation at large.

In a similar development, the State sector commander, the Federal Road Safety Corps

Shamsideen Sale said they have deployed 1,372 personnel in order to ensure free flow of traffic and orderliness among road users in the state.

The sector commander disclosed this exclusively with our Correspondent explaining that the 1,372 personnel deployed across the state comprises of 672 Regular Officers and 700 Special Marshall with a view to controlling traffic.

“The Eid fitr celebration has come and this period is characterized by heavy vehicular movements. In order to ensure save driving and safe arrival of every road user, the Federal Road Safety Corps has put in measures to ensure that residents in the state have a hitch-free celebration.

“The people should go about their businesses in a peaceful way and ensure that their vehicles are in order. They should also obey traffic rules and drive safely to avoid being arrested by our personnel”, he said.