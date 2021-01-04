By Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attack at Gidan Gambo community along Lafia-Shandam road with the attempt to rob unsuspecting commuters at about 10:45 on Sunday night, January the 3rd.

A statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, and issued to reporters in Lafia, said that the Command had received a distress call that hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers had blocked the road at Gidan Gambo along Lafia-Shandam road with the intent to rob unsuspecting commuters.

‘Upon the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police mobilised police personnel attached to Assakio Police Station and a team of Safer Highway personnel to the area where a gun duel ensued. Consequently, the hoodlums were dislodged and one yet to be identified suspected armed robber was fatally wounded as a result of a superior gunfire [of the police] and rushed to the hospital where the doctor on call confirmed him dead,’ the police spokesman reported.

The statement added that a machete and knife were recovered from the dead suspect as exhibit while the other suspects escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.

‘Police personnel are still combing the bush in order to arrest the other fleeing suspects,’ the statement read.