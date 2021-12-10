Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 61 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, impersonators and Internet fraudsters, recovering stolen vehicles as well as arms and ammunition from them. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, said: “We will launch unstoppable onslaught on the criminals and other similar elements. “We are taking the battle to their hideouts to flush them out of the state.

“Operatives attached to Nasarawa Division trailed and arrested six suspected kidnappers at their hideout in Kwotto area of Nasarawa town. The suspects kidnapped victims and collected ransom from their families before they were arrested. My men recovered one locally fabricated revolver gun, two locally fabricated single barrel guns, three rounds of fire ammunition and GSM phone from them.

“Police arrested a fake military officer, Timothy of Bakin Chiyawa in Quanpan Local Government Area of Plateau State. Police also intercepted Timothy along B.A.D. Road, Lafia, wearing military camouflage. He was in possession of an AK47 rifle with two magazines belonging to NSCDC personnel and driving a black Toyota Corolla car, Reg. no. Abuja BUR973CP, suspected to be a stolen vehicle.

“Operatives of Division Akwanga arrested one Rawuda over armed robbery attack on students of Nasarawa State College of Education, Akwanga. They recovered one locally fabricated short gun from him. The Mararaha “B” Division, Abacha Road, arrested some suspected armed robbers otherwise called ‘one-chance.’

“The hoodlums snatched a bag and collected N25,000 allegedly to facilitate a loan of N350,000. The Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) arrested four students from different institutions. They are the Capon and other leaders of the Black Axe Confraternity in their institution.

“Police also arrested Edward, a student of National High School, Tundun Kauri and presently the Capon and Head of the Red-Viking Confraternity. The suspect and his gang operated at Tundun Kauri area of Lafia and Nasarawa State Broadcasting Service area.

“Police personnel in Akwanga arrested five suspected kidnappers operating along Akwanga, Andaha, and Nunku and Gwantu Road.

“The same gang of kidnappers while shooting sporadically invaded a particular compound located behind Kini Country Home Guest-Inn Akwanga. They abducted one Shittu and shot one, Kiwumi on his leg.

“Police personnel attached to Angwan Lambu Division arrested Qishr, suspected to be an armed robber who attacked a house at Anguran Jarmi Area of Koffi and dispossessed the victims of money and carted away other household items. They recovered operational vehicle, Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. Lagos KJA616GT from the suspect.

“Also, police operatives arrested four suspected fraudsters. They claimed to be staff of National Directorate of Employment (NDE). They defrauded members of the public. Police recovered HP laptop, one 32-inch television, four sophisticated handsets of different brands, one MP3 player and cash sum of N 223,950.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Umar Nadada, said: “The command redeployed some police intelligence officers to all the flashpoints to checkmate the bandits. This has started yielding good results.”

