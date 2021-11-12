Nasarawa State Police Command has nabbed over 61 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, impersonators and internet fraudsters, recovering stolen vehicles, arms and ammunition from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, said: “There will be a vigorous launch of an unstoppable onslaught against criminals and other similar elements.”

He promised to take battle to their hideouts: “Operatives attached to Nasarawa Division trailed and arrested six suspected kidnappers in their hideouts at Kwotto area of Nasarawa town. They collected ransom from the victims’ families before they were arrested.

“They recovered one locally fabricated revolver gun, two locally fabricated single barrel guns, three rounds of ammunition and GSM phone from them. They also arrested a fake military officer, Timothy of Bakin Chiyawa in Quanpan Local Government, Plateau State.

“Police intercepted Emmanuel along B.A.D. Road, Lafia, wearing military camouflage and was in possession of an AK-47 rifle with two magazines belonging to NSCDC personnel and driving a black Toyota corolla vehicle, Reg. no. Abuja BUR973CP suspected to be a stolen vehicle.

“Police Division, Akwanga, arrested one Rawuda over armed robbery attack on some students of Nasarawa State College of Education, Akwanga. Men of the division one locally fabricated short gun from him.

“The Mara Raha ‘B’ Division, Abacha Road, Lafia, arrested some suspected armed robbers otherwise called ‘one chance’. The hoodlums snatched a bag and collected N25,000 allegedly to facilitate a loan of N350,000

“The Anti-Cultism Unit arrested four students from different institutions. They are the leaders of the Capon and the Black axe Confraternity in their institutions. Police also arrested Edward, student of National High School, Tundun Kauri. He is Capon and Head, Red-Viking Confraternity.

“Police personnel in Akwanga arrested five suspected kidnappers operating along Akwanga, Andaha, and Nunku and Gwantu roads. The same gang of kidnappers while shooting sporadically invaded a particular compound located behind Kini Country Home Guest-Inn, Akwanga. They abducted one Shittu and shot one Kiwumi on his leg.

“Police personnel attached to Angwan Lambu Division arrested Qishr suspected to be an armed robber who attacked a house at Anguran Jarmi, Keffi and dispossessed the victims of money and carted away other household items. Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. Lagos KJA616GT was recovered from the suspect.

“Operatives arrested four suspected fraudsters who claimed to be staff of National Directorate of Employment (NDE). They have duped members of the public. Police recovered HP Laptop, one 32-inch star time television, four handsets of different brands, one MP3 player and N223,950 from them.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Umar Nadada, said the command redeployed intelligence officers to all the flashpoints to checkmate the bandits: “This has started yielding good results.”

