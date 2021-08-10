From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday paraded 32 suspected cult gang members carrying out nefarious activities in Akwanga and environs in Nasarawa.

AiG Bola Longe, while parading the suspects at the police headquarters at Shandam Road, Lafia, said a detachment of some police operatives of the Command comprising of the Anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cult units led by CSP Aniette Eyoh raided Mbakor, a night club located at Akwanga and alleged to be the initiation ground of the new cult gang.

He said a total number of thirty-two suspected gang members comprising of twenty eight males and four females whose age ranges between 18 and 25 were arrested.

Items recovered from them include an axe, one bag containing shisha pot and dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

In a similar development, the Command also paraded one Emmanuel Nworie, Chidi David and Emmanuel Emeka all males, and members of the Black Axe and Vikings fraternity.

Longe said the three suspects have been on the wanted list of the Command’s Anti Cult unit over the recent cult clashes at Ombi 1, Lafia and have confessed to being the cult gang’s terrorising Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia and environs.

He said all the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation at the state criminal investigation department, Lafia.

AiG Bola Longe, who was decorated last week after being promoted to the rank of an Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG), used the opportunity to bid farewell to all the gallant police officers present and members of the press calling his working relationship with the journalist in the state as ‘wonderful’.

He explained that ‘it was the journalist in the state that influenced my promotion to the rank of an AIG, if not for your constructive reportage about our activities in the state I wouldn’t have achieved this feat.’

He appealed to the public, including the journalists, to lend support to the new commissioner, Adesina Musbau Soyemi, to continue the good work he had done in the state.

The new Commissioner of Police, CP Soyemi, appreciated the members of the State Police Command for a warm reception given to him on his arrival and promised to build on on the successes of the exiting commissioner.

He warned that his leadership would have zero tolerance for corruption, cautioning the public, including officers and men of the force, against it.

