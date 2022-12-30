From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nigeria police force Nasarawa command has paraded over 751 suspects involved in various crime in the state.

Parading the suspects on Friday, commissioner of police Maiyaki Muhammed Baba appreciated the governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi Sule for the support giving to the command while also appreciating the the Inspector-General of Police, IGP. Usman Alkali Baba, for finding him worthy of heading the Command as the 27th Commissioner of Police in the State,

Parading Armed Robbery suspects, recovery of fire arms, he said On 23/12/2022 at about 1530hrs, Police operatives attached to ‘E’ Division, Lafia busted a Four-man armed robbery syndicate terrorizing Sabon-Pegi, Shabu area of Lafia North. Nemesis caught up with them when they attacked two Children who were sent on an errand and dispossessed them of a smart phone.

Consequently, through discreet Investigation, the following suspects were arrested in connection to the case namely: Chibuzo Timothy 20yrs, Obey Atuze 20yrs, Ishaya Mathew 25 yrs and Zaidu Ali 25yrs all males of Sabon-Pegi.

Upon execution of search warrant at their hideout, one Barretta Pistol and a locally fabricated revolver gun were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

Also, on 16/12/2022 at about 1607hrs, Police operatives attached to Karshi Division led by the Divisional Police officers, CSP Nnamdi Udobor arrested one Abubakar Salisu ‘M’ 22yrs who in a bid to snatch a smart phone from his victim, stabbed her with a Knife thus, causing grievous hurt before dispossessing her of a smart phone.

“A Painstaking Investigation was carried out which led to arrest of the suspect and recovery of the stolen phone; one locally made pistol and the Knife used in stabbing the victim were recovered from the suspect as exhibit. Investigation is ongoing at State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia.”

He also added that On 22/11/2022, acting based on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command’s Anti-kidnapping unit arrested one Collumbus Basil 34 yrs, Esson Mamman 37yrs, Emeka Eze 45yrs and Emmanuel Ojo 26yrs all males of Akwanga while planning to Kidnapp a business Man in Akwanga.

In the cause of further Investigation, he said a victim of armed robbery attack in Akwanga came forward to identify the suspects as those whom attacked and dispossessed him of his personal belongings and cash sum of over one million naira.

“The suspects confessed to the commission of the crime and admitted to have further gone ahead to withdraw money from the victims account using the ATM card which they collected.”

In same vein, on 14/12/2022 one Musa Kasimu ‘M’ 36yrs conspired with one other and wrote letters to some well to do individuals residing at Agboshiyi Village of Nasarawa Eggon, threatening to kidnapp them if they do not pay some certain amount of money.

Consequently, a thorough manhunt was launched for the suspects which led to the arrest of one Musa Kasimu. The suspect confessed to have collected money to the tune of Eight hundred and sixty thousand naira (#860,000) from four different victims.

Investigation is ongoing at State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia.

“On 7/12/2022 and 10/12/2022 the duo of Abdulahi Ahmed Ikwogya and Aklo Timothy all males of Akwannga LGA were arrested by the eagle- eye Police operatives of the Command at different locations in Akwanga.”

“A search was conducted on them where two locally fabricated revolver Pistols, one single barrel gun, two Dagggers, Six rounds of 7.62 MM live ammunition, a rain coat and rope were recovered from the suspects as exhibits. Investigation is ongoing at State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia.”

Furthermore, the Command from January to December, 2022 has recorded remarkable achievements in its fight against crime and criminality in the State, while also implementing the strategies put in place during the yuletide to curtail the excesses of criminals, the Command recorded breakthrough against criminals during the period.