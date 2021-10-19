From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has partnered with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACAN) to clamp down on kidnappers and other criminals, as two kidnapped victims regained their freedom.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, on Tuesday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, which indicated that the partnership declares a zero-tolerance to crime in the state, inviting MACBAN Chairman Mr Mohammed Bala Dabo, Ardos and Fulani elders to a meeting held at the State Police Command Headquarters, Shendam Road, Lafia.

‘The Nasarawa State Police Command in its drive to reduce to the barest minimum, incidences of crimes and criminalities, especially kidnapping in the State has called for partnership between the police and Fulani in Nasarawa State,’ the statement read.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the Fulani will work in collaboration with the police to stop incidents of Kidnapping in Nasarawa State and a security committee comprising of police operatives and Fulani was set up led by a Superintendent of Police, SP Emmanuel Bombum, and saddled with the responsibility of jointly responding to reported cases of kidnapping.

‘The effort of the security committee in synergy with the anti-kidnapping unit and other tactical teams of the Command paid off on 18/10/2021 at about 2200 hrs when the two kidnapped victims who are graduates of Nasarawa State University and Al Qalam University earlier kidnapped on 16/10/2021 at about 1915 hrs were hurriedly released by their abductors due to sustained pressure from the security operatives.’

The victims were immediately taken to a medical facility for examination and debriefing before being reunited with their families.

The commissioner of police further reassured the members of the public that, the Police Command will not abdicate its responsibility of protection of lives and property thus, solicits the support and collaboration of the general public by way of giving information in order to reduce crime in the state.

