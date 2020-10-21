Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government revealed on Wednesday that it will soon institute the death penalty as punishment for rape and kidnapping.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this during the unveiling of sensitisation programme for action against the spate of kidnapping and rape in Nasarawa State.

According to Sule, every State in the country has its peculiar security challenges and that for Nasarawa State it is rape and kidnapping.

He said it is high time to consider a stiffer penalty for rapist and kidnappers to serve as a deterrent to others.

‘If the State Assembly come up with a law to make death sentence as a penalty for rapists and kidnappers, I will sign that death sentence into law,’ Sule assured.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Bola Longe, has said the Command has arrested thirty-five rapists and charged seven of them to court.

Longe said a total of forty cases of rape have been recorded in the State in the last six months.

The Police Commissioner stated that the offenders carry out the heinous act under the influence of hard drugs.

While appealing to religious leaders to join in the fight against rape and kidnapping, he further assured that the police will continue to be on top of the situation to make sure crime is eradicated.