Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The Nasarawa State government revealed on Wednesday that it will soon make death sentence as penalty for rape and kidnapping.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this during the unveiling of sensitization programme for action against the spate of kidnapping and rape in Nasarawa state.

According to Sule, every state in the country has its perculiar security challenges and that for Nasarawa state, it is rape and kidnapping.

He said it is high time to consider stiffer penalty for rapist and kidnappers to serve as deterent to others.

“If the state Assembly come up with law to make death sentence as penalty for rapists and kidnappers, I will sign that death sentence into law,” Sule assured.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Bola Longe has said the command has arrested thirty five rapists and charged seven of them to court.

Longe said a total of forty cases of rape have been recorded in the state, in the last six months.

The CP stated that the offenders carry out the heinous act under influence of hard drugs.