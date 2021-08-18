From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB) has prosecuted over 25 traders in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, for selling on the highway in violation of the state’s urban development laws.

This was disclosed on Tuesday in Lafia by the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Department of Legal Services of the board, Mr Ede Yakubu, during the enforcement exercise carried out by the board.

The Assistant General Manager also explained that drivers were arrested for parking on major roads.

‘The state government has provided befitting parks for long vehicles at Duduguru of Obi Local Government Area near Lafia and Azuba communities of Lafia, therefore anybody caught parking along the city centre will be arrested and prosecuted,’ the AGM added.

According to him, the exercise was aimed at sanitising the state and ensuring the free flow of traffic in the state.

The head of legal services said the enforcement team would be going out at least two or three times every week to ensure compliance with the law and punish violators.

Earlier during the exercise, Magistrate Abdullahi Lanze who presided over the mobile court has prosecuted those arrested for violating the state’s urban development laws.

The magistrate fined them to pay between N2,000 to N20,000 depending on the level of the offence.

He said that offenders who do not have the money to pay the fine immediately would remain in the custody of the police until they are able to do so.