From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Internal Revenue Service said it has generated N16billion from January to date in the State.

Alhaji Sabo Balarabe, the Permanent Member one of the Service disclosed this while defending its 2023 budget before the State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation today in Lafia.

Balarabe commended the committee for always supporting the service activities to succeed.

” I want to appreciate His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for giving his adequate attention to the service.

” I want to disclosed that we have generated N16billion from January 2022 to date in the state,” he said.

” This performance is achievable as a result of the support we are enjoying from you and His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, ” he said.

The permanent member one assured of their readiness to generate more funds to the coffee of the state government.

In a related development, Mr Abdulhamid Alkasim, the Director of Finance and Account ( DFA) of the State Pension Bureau appreciated the committee for supporting its activities to succeed.

He disclosed that the bureau has earmarked N4billion for the payment of pension to pensioners in 2023.

The DFA who was speaking during their budget defense however, said that the 40 per cent allocation of state pension funds to Concern Pensioners over court judgement is affecting monthly pension of other pensioners in the state.

” We are all aware that Court has ruled that 40 per cent of the total monthly pension should be given to 600 Concern Pensioners which is affecting monthly payment to thousands of pensioners in the state,” he said.

He is optimistic that by the end of 2023, the 40 per cent payment to Concern pension would be put to rest and will increase the monthly pension to pensioners in the state.

Responding, the Chairman of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation Hon. Aliyu Dogara has commended the state Internal Revenue Service for good revenue performance and good 2023 budget presentation.

” I want to commend you for good revenue performance. You have done well and still doing well in generating funds to the coffer of the government.

” We also want to appreciate Gov Abdullahi Sule for his passion in supporting the service to succeed, ” he said

The chairman assured of the committee readiness to support the service to succeed.

Also, Hon Dogara commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for releasing funds for the payment of gratuity and pension to pensioners in the state.

” I want to commend His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in the payment of gratuity and pension to pensioners in the state.

” His Excellency efforts is commendable and appreciative but we want to appeal to him to increased funding to the board for improved standard of living of our senior citizens.

” This is to tackle the plights and improve on the standard of living of the pensioners in the state, ” he said.

The chairman also commended the pension bureau for being up an doing in improving on the standard of living of the pensioners and called for its sustenance.

He has assured of the committee’s support to address the challenges facing the bureau.