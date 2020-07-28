Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi said the House will leave no stone unturned in supporting the executive to better the lives of the people of the state, hence the need for the prompt passage of the budget for the benefit of the entire citizens.

He made this known today at the signing into law the 2020 revised budget of N62.96billion in government House Lafia, the State capital.

The Speaker called for understanding, patient and prayers from the people of the state so that collectively the peoples mandate will be achieved and the state will be better for all. Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker added that the amended budget has received the blessing of all honorable members and called for its effective implementation.