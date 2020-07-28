Faith Awa Maji, Lafia
Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi said the House will leave no stone unturned in supporting the executive to better the lives of the people of the state, hence the need for the prompt passage of the budget for the benefit of the entire citizens.
He made this known today at the signing into law the 2020 revised budget of N62.96billion in government House Lafia, the State capital.
The Speaker called for understanding, patient and prayers from the people of the state so that collectively the peoples mandate will be achieved and the state will be better for all.
Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker added that the amended budget has received the blessing of all honorable members and called for its effective implementation.
The signing ceremony which took place at Government House, Lafia had in attendance the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and other principal officers of the House.
Tagged “Amended Budget of Inclusive Development”according to the state number one citizen the budget is aimed at reaching the target of good governance inline with the state available resources.
Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule has commended the state Assembly for given the budget accelerated passage as well as the support and cooperation he is enjoying from the House and called for its sustenance.
He reaffirmed his continued commitment to the welfare, general wellbeing and growth of the state and assured of effective implementation of the budget by the executive.
It would be recalled that Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday has passed the revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion into law.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the passage after the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the passage of the bill into law which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon Danladi Jatau where he commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation and other members for their commitments in ensuring the bill sees the light of the day.
It would also be recalled that on July 20, 2020, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has transmitted a revised 2020 budget of N62.96billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval which was due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the World economy.
December 4th 2019, Nasarawa State Governor has presented a 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval, tagged “Budget of Inclusive Development” where he said that it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and prudence as the State Assembly swiftly passed the appropriation bill into law on December 23rd 2019 after raising it from N100.5 billion to N108.4 billion.
