From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Environment Yakubu Kwanta has said the government’s top priority is to ensure the general hygiene and safety of the residents against outbreaks of diseases in the state.

Kwanta disclosed this while speaking with reporters after the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday in Keffi Local Government Area (LGA) at the local government secretariat.

He said that the ministry would step up sensitisation to rural communities for the general well-being of the people in the state.

The commissioner revealed that the ministry is collaborating with LGA chairmen, traditional and religious leaders to enlighten the public on the need to always maintain hygiene to guard against the outbreak of diseases.

“Residents should cooperate more with the government towards ensuring that the slate is clean in their best interest.

“If the environment is kept clean, it will guard against the possible outbreak of diseases, thereby ensuring improved healthy living of the people,’’ the commissioner noted.

The Commissioner added that he has decided to operate a mobile office going from one LGA to the other to sensitize the public on the need to clean their environments.

“I have been in Lafia, Karu, Akwanga and today in Keffi where we discussed with the LGA Chairmen and other stakeholders.

“We will sustain the sensitisation”, he added.

On his part, Chairman Keffi LGA, Muhammad Baba-Shehu, lauded the Commissioner for personally supervising the sanitation exercise in Keffi while pledging to mobilize the people of the area to ensure full compliance in subsequent sanitation exercises.