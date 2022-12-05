From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Seeking reelection in the forthcoming state election, Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule has gone spiritual in canvassing for votes, saying, “What God has done, no one can spoil it.”

Sule made the statement during the APC campaign in the Awe Local Government Area of state on Monday saying they are going to be fair and just to the people of Awe in terms of inclusion in government policies and programmes.

“We have come to Awe to tell you that we are going to be fair to you. We are going to be just to you because as far as we are concerned, this is the home of APC (SAK.) People of Awe, you all should relax your nerves. What God has done, no one can spoil it,” he said.

“After Lafia you people two commissioners, if the commissioners are not doing well, you all can chase them away.”

“It is only you people that have a company that is very big that no other company is bigger than it in Africa.”

“By the grace of God, when the time comes for the commissioning of the company, that is when you all will know that Awe has become a big city.”

He commended the people of Awe for the love shown to them as they were received adding that they have come to tell the people what they have done why assuring them of doing more if voted again.

“We are here to tell you what we have done for you, we have not even started. Everything that you see done in Awe, there will be more than that coming to you in Awe.”

“We have come to Awe to tell you that we have kept our promise. After keeping our promise, we will also tell new promises and Insha Allah, we will keep them.”

“My people, non of you should be bothered about anything. It is something good that people always fight for,” he added.

Welcoming the governor, Chairman of the Awe Local Government Alhaji Usman Umar said that the people of Awe came out en masse to receive the governor because of the tremendous achievements he has recorded, notably the unprecedented number of political appointees, electrification of urban and rural areas, absorption of the casual workforce in the civil service, the mother of all is the relatively peaceful atmosphere the state is enjoying among numerous other silent achievements in general.

“The people of Awe LGA are not unaware of your administration’s giant strides in the area of infrastructure and human development. We have seen and appreciate the access road constructed from Kanje to Abuni and Adudu to Azara. Like Oliver Twist, we will always ask for more.”

He said the governor’s administration had made his people in the rural areas and even in the urban centre to embarked on commercial farming in order to ease transportation of their farm produce to the nearest available markets.

He noted that the construction of the following roads in the LGA, Wuse to Koma road, Awe to Jangerigeri, Awe to Jangaru had also eased pains among commuters and transported.