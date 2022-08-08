From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Sen. Tanko Umaru Al-Makura representing APC, Nasarawa South senatorial district has distributed 3000 bags of fertiliser to farmers across the five Local Government Areas of his constituency.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that Tanko Almakura is the present senator representing Nasarawa South Senatorial district comprises of five LGAs which include Lafia, Obi, Awe, Doma and Keana local government areas.

Senator Al-makura while distributing the fertilizer at his campaign office along Lafia, Jos road on Monday in Lafia, said each of the LGA would get 600 bags.

He further distributed 150 cartons of herbicide and pesticides to assist the farmers in the Senatorial district.

“Each LGA would get 30 cartons of herbicide and pesticides.

“Truck load of the fertiliser and other inputs would be transported to the headquarters of LGAs for onward distribution to the beneficiaries,” Al-Makura added.

The former governor of the state, also told the beneficiaries that the items are free towards ensuring pumper harvest and to achieve and sustain food security in the state.

He also said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the Federal and Nasarawa State Government’s to diversify the economy while promising to continue to ensure that he touches the lives of the people of his constituency effectively.

He also promised to continue to sponsor quality bills that would help in addressing the challenges confronting the country.

Also in attendance to confirm the distribution of the farm inputs to the beneficiaries, Emmanuel Akabe, Acting Governor of state who expressed gratitude to the senator for complementing the efforts of the government.

He called on other representatives and spirited individuals to support the developmental efforts for the overall development of the state and the country.

The acting governor further appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise the inputs positively for the betterment of their living conditions and not the sell the inputs. He added.