From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Godiya Akwashiki (APC – Nasarawa North) has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Akwashiki made the disclosure on Monday in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state during the inauguration of the construction of a 2km Nassarawa Eggon/ Galle road, in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“In the next 72 hours, you will see a platform that I will join and we will all move together,” he said.

The senator explained that he was dumping the party due to the alleged doctoring of the delegates’ list by the APC National Secretariat during the recently conducted primary elections of the party.

“You have seen and you are all aware of what transpired during the APC primary election in Akwanga.

”I have withdrawn from the race because delegates’ lists were doctored by the party.

” I have been under pressure by you to leave the party and today, I have answered your call to leave APC and to actualize my re-election ambition.

On the road construction, he said that he decided to construct the road in order to boost transportation, and agriculture and also to improve the standard of living of the people of the area.

”I have provided and I’m still providing infrastructure, such as road construction, electricity, water supply, health, empowerment and employment, among others across the zone.

The senator while assuring the people of his senatorial district of quality representation at all times, stressed further that he did the construction to change the lives of his people positively and by God’s grace, “I will continue to do more,” he added

Speaking also at the event is the President, Eggon Cultural and Development Association (ECDA) Worldwide, Mr David Abuluya, lauded Akwashiki over his purposeful leadership

“We are proud of having Sen.Godiya Akwashiki. He is doing well and please keep it up.

“He has initiated good policies and programmes that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of Nasarawa North and others.

” May God bless him abundantly,” he said.