From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The 9th edition of the Gamji Northern Veterans Football Tournament is set to kick off on Monday 7th November 2022 in Lafia the Nasarawa State Capital.

A total number of 24 states are expected to participate in the week long football fiesta that will feature retired prominent footballers from across the country.

The tournament which has the First Lafia All Stars Football Club as hosts will take place at the twin venues of Federal University Lafia and Government Science Secondary School, Lafia between 7th to 12th of November 2022.

Addressing sports writers in Lafia, chairman of the club Usman UbanAlhaji described the choice of Nasarawa State to host the tournament as apt considering its peaceful disposition and status as a haven for investment and sporting activities.

He called on football lovers across the state to avail themselves of the opportunity to cheer their All stars FC to victory and accord our visitors a touch of our hospitality and love. He added.