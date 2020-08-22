Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Over 1000 teachers in Nasarawa State who are without teaching qualification are to be sacked just as a seven-man Disengagement Committee has been inaugurated to carry out the exercise.

Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi stated this at the weekend in Lafia while inaugurating the seven-man implementation committee to disengage all teachers without requisite teaching qualifications.

According to the Board Chairman, the disengagement is in line with the Federal Ministry of Education directive, adminishing the committee to carry out the assignments with due diligence devoid of sentiments or favour.

The Chairman who was represented by the Board Secretary, Hajiya Hashiya Ahmed, gave the figure said there were about 1251 teachers without requisite teaching qualification who are teaching in primary schools across the 13 local government areas of the State.

He warned that there would be no room for quackery in the teaching profession in Nasarawa State.

Dan’azimi said the committee has been given the mandate to take every necessary step to ensure that the affected teachers are registered with National Teachers Institute (NTI) and College of Education, Akwanga to obtain requisite teaching qualifications.

In his remarks, Chairman of the implementation committee and Director, planning, Research and Statistics in the board, Isah Eyah, thanked the management of board for considering them worthy and promised to justify the confidence reposed on them.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu had warned unqualified teachers to either acquire the necessary teaching qualification or be shown the way out of the profession.