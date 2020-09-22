Solomon Ayado, Lafia

Nasarawa Government has said it shut down 75 illegal medical clinics in Karu Local Government Area even as it arrested three suspected quack medical personnel in connection to a failed surgery on a 10-year-old boy.

The health facilities were shut by officials of the state Ministry of Health led by acting Director, Medical Services, Dr. Damina John Ali.

Of the 75 hospitals that were shut, 35 were registered private health centres and were sealed for non-yearly renewal of practising licence. Forty others were closed because they were unregistered private health centres.

Ali explained that the team was on inspection “to identify private health centres operating without approval and to ensure that registered health outfits were up to date in their yearly renewal of practising licence.”

At Grace Memorial Clinic, a private hospital located at New Nyanya on a two bed room flat, the team found a 10-year-old boy, identified as Emmanuel Chimezie, who was subjected surgical operation by some unqualified medical doctors, and the surgery failed.

Consequently, the inspection team evacuated the patient to Gurku Medical Centre in Karu and ordered the arrest of all those involved in the surgery.

Ali said the arrested medical doctors were detained at Mararaba Divisional Police Station.

But the arrested persons said they were not quacks and that they did not carry any surgical on the boy.

One of the suspects, Mrs. Ladi Ode, retired nurse and owner of the hospital, told journalists via telephone that she “established the health clinic to earn a living.”