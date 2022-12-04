From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) empowered no fewer than 90 persons in Nasarawa State with starter packs.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Director General (DG) of the Agency, Mr Olawale Fasanya, during the national business skills development initiative of the agency, in Lafia.

The DG, who was represented by Chief Enterprise Officer, Mr Ishaq Hamis, said the starter packs were for them to set up and grow their businesses, and be self-reliant.

He said that the 90 beneficiaries, mostly women and youths, were given basic knowledge on entrepreneurship and vocational skills.

According to the director general, the essence of empowerment is to reduce unemployment and over-dependence on parents.

Fasanya said the national business skills development initiatives of the agency had three components — giving basic knowledge on entrepreneurship, vocational and empowerment.

“We are here for one of the SMEDAN programmes, as an agency that set out to facilitate the nano, micro, small and medium enterprises in the country; we facilitate SMEs through national business skills development initiatives.

“To sum it up, we gave 90 beneficiaries basic knowledge on entrepreneurship, and vocational, and empowered them with starter packs today.

“Seventy persons are empowered with sewing machines, 16 persons are empowered with laundry machines and steam irons, while four persons are given industrial sewing machines for leather works,’’ he said.

The DG enjoined the beneficiaries not to sell the equipment but make judicious use of the items to enhance their economic status, thereby contributing to the development of the state’s economy.

“We are coming back to monitor the position of their business. Those people we find to make some progress in their businesses, we will take their names and add them to our other programmes,’’ he said.

Mohammed Usman and Jennifer Taribiekeniye, both beneficiaries, thanked SMEDAN and the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and promised to make judicious use of the equipment given to them.