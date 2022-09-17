From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has described the marriage between the Majority Leader, Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Damian Tyoapine Chema, and Lora Titus Aboya of Nasarawa State as a bond that will keep the two neighbouring states in peace, harmony and unity.

The Speaker encouraged inter-marriage between the ethnic nationalities in the country in order to promote peace and unity.

The Speaker, who was represented by the Majority Leader, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Umar Tanko Tunga, made the call Saturday at the traditional wedding of the couple in Sabon Gari Shabu, Lafia LGA.

“This is the kind of synergy we always want. a synergy that will promote peace, unity and more understanding between the two neighbouring states, in mathematics one plus one is two but in marriage, one plus one is one,” he said.

He adviced the couple to show love and understanding to each other and learn to resolve their misunderstanding within their matrimonial home without involving third party.

The groom and Majority Leader, Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Damian Cheme, expressed joy for finding a wife from another tribe in a neighbouring state and prayed that their coming together should open more windows for achieving more peace and unity between the two states and the families.

He appreciated the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, members and staff as well as well wishers who in spite of their tied schedules grace the occasion calling for the sustenance of the bond of love and unity.

The event had in attendance people from all walks of life including lawmakers from Benue and Nasarawa State Houses of Assembly.

The groom being a Tiv man from Benue State had its Tiv traditional dancers displayed at the event.

The bride being an Eggon woman from Nasarawa State saw the people ‘s culture and tradition of marriage popularly called Ebekpen observed to the maximum.

EBEKPEN is a common culture in Eggon land where the family of the groom will make a formal presentation of a cooked traditional beans missed with palm oil, beneseeds and a goat meat to the family of the bride.

The occasion signified the traditional bond between the couple and the acceptance of the two families to come together as one.

The occasion was brought to a climaxed with displays by Benue State Cultural Troupe and Anzalu Cultural Dancers from Nasarawa State who performed beautifully by entertaining the guests.