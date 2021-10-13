From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association,(CPA) Africa Region has appointed the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as a member of the Executive Committee of the CPA.

This was contained in a letter of appointment from the CPA Secretariat in Tanzania signed by Nenelwa J. Mwihambi the Regional secretary presented to the Speaker in his office by the House leader Umar Tanko Tunga on Wednesday.

Presenting the appointment Letter to the speaker, the House Leader Umar Tanko Tunga congratulated him unbehalf of the entire state assembly members saying that the house has gotten the previledged to speak at the Commonwealth as a representative from Africa.

In the same vain, the House Leader also presented the award recently given to the Speaker as the Best Speaker of the State Assembly in the North Central Nigeria by the Presidential Schools Debate in Abuja.

Responding, the Speaker Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi who was overwhelmed with the appointment appreciated all his colleagues for standing by him all this while which is said was the brain behind his success and dedicated the award to his colleagues.

” This successes and achievements are informed as a result of your cooperation and understanding I dedicated it to you all and this honour will spur me to do more.”

“This has further demonstrated that what we are doing in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly is seen and monitored both nationally and internationally.I always say that we should look beyond Nasarawa state House of Assembly because no body knows tomorrow and we dont no where we will meet after here and by the grace of God as long as we keep doing the right thing, the Sky will be our starting point not just limit as often said.

“Many of our colleagues from the house here has made it to the national assembly, they are in the senate and house of representatives , it is a good record for the house”.the Speaker said.