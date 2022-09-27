From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has received “Speaker of the Year” 2022, award from the National body of the National Association of University Student’s ( NAUS) over his all inclusive leadership style and good governance.

Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House while recieving the award of Excellence from NAUS today in Lafia, assured Nigeria students and other Nigerians of sustained inclusive leadership style and support for the enhancement of education in the country.

He said that the award would spur him to do more in making laws and passing resolutions as well as providing purposeful leadersh for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

” I am pleased and honoured with this award. I am indeed very happy as this award will spur me to do more towards making good laws, passing good resolutions and providing purposeful leadership at all times.

” I don’t know that my activities and the activities of the House is being monitored by Nigeria students.

” My success recorded in the House was as a result of maximum support and cooperation given to me by Honourable colleagues of this Assembly. This award is given to members of this House.

” We should continue to do our best toward changing on the lives of our people and other Nigerians positively,” he said.

The Speaker disclosed that the House is doing what it could to ensure that Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) Nasarawa State University, Keffi ( NSUK) suspends its strike and resume academic activities.

” We are friends of Nigeria students. At our level, we are doing our best to ensure that ASUU of our state university suspend strike and resume academic activities.

” We have engaged the state government, ASUU officials and management of NSUK to ensure that the strike is suspended.

” As the ongoing 7 month ASUU nation wide strike has affected and still affecting the lives of our children, especially the students negatively.

” As an idle mind is a devil’s workshop. We sympathize with the students, what is happening nationally is called for all hands to be on deck to ensure that the strike come to an end,” he said.

He also urged the students and other Nigerians to pray for an end to the strike.

The Speaker while assuring of his continued support to Nigeria students at all times, urged the students to be hard working and study hard as well as to avoid social vice to excel in life.

On his part, Rt. Hon Nehemiah Tsentse Dandaura, the Deputy Speaker of the House while ushering in the Speaker for the award, said the members of the House were happy with the Speaker due to his all inclusive and purposeful leadership.

In his vote of thanks, Hon Umar Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House appreciated NAUS for finding the Speaker worthy of the award and wished them well in their academic pursuits.

Earlier, Comrade. Abraham Mohammed, the NAUS Deputy National President and Comrade Taiwo Oluwasegun, the NAUS National Publicity Secretary said that the association decided to award the Speaker due to his quality leadership style.

They said that they have been monitoring the Speaker’s activities and achievements for a very long time now.

Mohammed said,” we are here to identify with you and to award you as the best Speaker of the Year, 2022.

“In recognition of your Dexterous Leader Acumen, Passionate Professional Capabilities and Outstanding contributions towards the development of the Nigeria students and the society at large.

” We the Nigeria students are proud of your all inclusive and quality leadership style,” he said.

The vice president solicited for the House support to its activities to succeed.