From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has donated N4million to flood victims in his constituency Umaisha/Ugya in Toto LGA of the State.

This, the Speaker said was to cushion the effects of the flooding on his people.

The speaker made the donation at the palace of HRH, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi the Ohimege Opanda today in Umaisha.

Balarabe Abdullahi ( APC- Umaisha/ Ugya) said that the gesture was also to improve on the standard of living of the flood victims and give them a sense of belonging.

” Last two weeks, the State House of Assembly came up with a resolution under matters of public importance, calling on the state government as a matter of urgency come to the aid and rescue of our people that were revaged by flood.

” The unfortunate incident ( flood) did not only happened in Toto Local Government but it also happened in Nassarawa, Doma as well as Awe local government areas of the state and in some states of the federation.

” So as a follow up, I am here today to sympathize with my people who were ravaged by this unfortunate incident, flood

” I have donated N4million to them to buy food stuff in order to cushion the effect of the flooding on them, ” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi, urged them to use the fund for the purposes it was meant for in order to change on their lives positively.

He has assured them that the state government would soon come to their aid.

” I want to tell you that the state government will soon come to your aid by way of providing relief materials.

” As National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA) has donated relief materials to the state government through the state Emergency Management Agency ( NASEMA) and state government has also purchased it own relief materials for the same purpose.

” And very soon, the distribution to the flood victims will commence, Gov. Sule has gave me that assurance,” he added.

He urged the people of the area to always adhere to advise by the government not to build on waterways to avoid flooding in the area.

” I am also reminding our people to always be guided and follow advises given by the goverment on preventive measures against flooding.

” By not building on waterways and reside in safer environments in the interest of their health and for the overall development of the area and the state at large,” he said

The Speaker called on the people of the area to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.

Also speaking, HRH Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, the Ohimege Opanda Umaisha appreciated the Speaker over his good representation at the state legislature and for always coming to the aid of his people.

The first class tradtional ruler told the Speaker that Sen.Abdullahi Adamu, APC National Chairman, Arc.Shehu Tukur, Hon Ahmed Aliyu Wadada the APC and SDP Nasarawa West Senstoral candidates, Aliyu Abdullahi Tasha, the Executive Chairman of Toto LGA made their donations of relief materials and cash to the flood victims in the area.

He assured of judicious distribution of the items in order to change on the lives of the flood victims positively.

The monarch further appealed to organizations and other spirited individuals to come to the aid of the flood victims.

Responding on behalf of the flood victims, Ibrahim Abdullahi appreciated the Speaker for the donation and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

” We thank you very much for the assistance and we pray Almighty Allah to bless and reward you abundantly.

He equally appreciated all those that has supported the flood victims just as he informed the Speaker that their Paramount Ruler Ohimege Opanda HRH Alh Usman Abdullahi has also made his donation of #1.5million to the flood victims in the area.