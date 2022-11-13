From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has called on his constituents and the state at large to support the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule as well as himself, to succeed in the 2023 general election.

He said that APC governments at both the state and federal levels would perform well and touch the lives of the people.

He made the remarks at an event organised for the people of his immediate electoral ward, Umaisha in Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency to appreciate them for calling on him to re-contest for the third term, which he has officially accepted.

“I am here to say thank you for always supporting me to succeed and to officially answer your call to re-contest for third term to represent you in the state legislature beyond 2023.

“Peace is the foundation of every development and even the enemy of our Governor Abdullahi Sule will give him credit in the area of security, not to talk of other achievements.

“Our presidential standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, is the best man for the job and these are the people we are going to vote come 2023.

“As I used to say, Toto Local Government Area is a home of APC and will remain the home of APC beyond 2023,” Abdullahi said.