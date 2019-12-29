Linus Oota, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has empowered his constituents with cash and material items worth about N16 million.

Abdullahi who represents Umaisha/Ugya state constituency on the platform of APC distributed the items yesterday in Umaisha,Toto LGA of the state.

He distributed N30,000 cash each to 100 students, N30,000 cash each to 100 women, 70 sewing machines,70 grinding machines and over 800 pieces of wrappers to women in his constituency.

The lawmaker also presented 40 water pump machines , 50 cartoons of herbicides and 40 sprayers in order to boost food security in his constituency.

The 30.000 each to 100 students according to the Speaker is his yearly Scholarship under Balarabe Education Support Program while the 30,000 each to 100 women is to enable them start small businesses under the yearly “Balarabe Women Empowerment program.

According to him “Since my first election in 2015, I initiated these programmes aimed at reducing hardship among my people which by God’s grace I hope to sustain

“My people are of the riverine,mainly farmers and fishermen and I deem it necessary to procured agricultural inputs for them” he said

Governor Abdullahi Sule who was represented by Secretary to the state Government, Ahmad Aliyu Tijani emphasized that since 2015 Balarabe Abdullahi has changed the narrative in grassroot politics in the state describing him as an asset to APC as a party, he called on others to emulate him.

Those who attended the event were the National vice chairman of APC,North Central Ahmed Suleiman wambai, Aliyu Bello,APC State Secretary, state commissioner for Health, Ahmed Baba Yahaya among others.

The deputy speaker of the state assembly, Nahemiah Tsentse Dandaura led other members of the assembly to grace the occassion.

The empowerment programme came 7 months intothe second tenure of the speaker.

It will also be recalled that during the speaker’s first tenure and within hundred days he sank boreholes across the six electoral wards in his constituency,donated six vehicles and six motor circles in 2015.