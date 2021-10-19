From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid ul-Maulud, urging believers to use the period for sober reflection.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, described the birthday of Prophet Muhammad as significant and called on Muslims to reflect on his exemplary life.

Abdullahi emphasised the need for believers to tolerate and love one another regardless of their religion and other differences.

Speaker Abdullahi enjoined Muslims to also use the period to pray fervently for the emerging challenges facing Nigeria and for God to continue to keep the country and the people in peace, progress and united.

