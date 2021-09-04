From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has commended the peaceful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress held in Toto Local Government Area.

Balarabe gave the commendation after the stakeholders and other party members affirmed the LG APC new executives held on Saturday in Toto LGA Secretariat.

The speaker, who spoke through Hon Usman Labaran Shafa member representing Toto/Gadabuke at the state assembly expressed happiness with the maturity exhibited by the stakeholders and other party members during the congress saying the Toto LGA will continue to remain the stronghold of APC in the state.

‘I am happy and delighted with the peaceful conduct of this exercise where the new executives of our great party, APC in this Local Government, our LG emerged through consensus,’ he said.

‘If we will recall His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule and the party has summoned APC stakeholders meeting where all stakeholders have agreed for new officials of our party to emerge via consensus.

‘That is why we in Toto Local Government has keyed into the consensus arrangement with due consultation with stakeholders of Toto, Umaisha and Gadabuke development areas.’

The speaker further urged the new executives to work in unity and carry every member of the party along while discharging their duties, while assuring them of his continued readiness to provide an all-inclusive and purposeful leadership for the overall development of the area and the state at large.

Also speaking, Pharm Ahmed Baba Yahaya, the former Commissioner for Health, Mr Abdullahi Aliyu Tasha, the APC Chairmanship candidate of Toto LG have also lauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the area.

They have assured me of their readiness to work tirelessly for the victory of the party during the upcoming local government polls and other future elections.

On his part, Mr Murtala Usman Danmadami, the outgoing Chairman of APC in the area, appreciated Gov Sule, the speaker, stakeholders and other members of the party for their support while calling on them to extend same to the new executives to succeed.

He has pledged to continue to work for the victory of the party at all levels and at all times.

Responding, the new elected Charmain of APC in the Area, Alh Shuaibu Ahmed appreciated the stakeholders and other party members in the area for the confidence reposed in them.

He has promised to carry every member of the party along in order to promote unity, peace and for the overall development of the party in the area and the state at large.

Daily Sun reports that in all 27 executive members emerged through consensus for the area which is Alhaji Shuaibu Ahmed as APC Chairman, Toto Local Government Area, Deputy Chairman Salihu Umar while Sule Saidu is Secretary, Rabiu Musa Treasurer, Idris Hussaini Youth Leader, Fatima Adamu as Woman Leader, Muhammed Usman as Auditor, Muhammed Baba Danladi Financial Secretary, Muhammed Ahmed Organising Secretary and Ibrahim Haruna Pama representative of disabilities as well as Iliyasu Abubakar as Legal Adviser among others.

However, the three new National delegates that emerged through consensus from the area are Hon Mohammed Ohinoyi Musa aka General former Chairman Toto LG from Toto District, Mr Ibrahim Danladi from Umaisha District and Hon Madaki Ada-Goje former state assembly member from Gadabuke District.

